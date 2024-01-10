South Korea banns eating of dog meat

10 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

South Korea’s parliament has voted to ban the production and sale of dog meat, in a decision campaigners hailed as a “historic victory” for animal welfare.

The country’s national assembly voted overwhelmingly to ban the breeding, butchery, distribution and sale of dogs for their meat.

While the law does not criminalise consumption, the measures will effectively bring an end to eating the animals, a practice some say stretches back centuries.

The ban, which passed with 208 votes in support and two abstentions, will be enforced in 2027 after a three-year grace period. Violators will face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30m won ($22,800). The law includes compensation packages to help businesses move out of the industry, media reports said.

Eating dog meat was once seen as a way to stave off fatigue during hot summers. Consumption has slumped dramatically in recent decades, particularly among younger South Koreans who consider dogs as family pets.

Despite the sharp decline in consumption, about 1,150 farms continue to breed dogs for meat, while 1,600 restaurants sell dog meat dishes in South Korea, according to the agriculture ministry.