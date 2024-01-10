U.S. stands up for people of Gaza

10 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestinian civilians must be able to return home, they must not be pressed to leave Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"As I told the prime minister, the United States unequivocally rejects any proposals advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, and the prime minister reaffirmed to me today that this is not the policy of Israel’s government," Blinken said.

He noted that Washington wants to see people be able to move back to their homes

"We have an agreement that the UN will now conduct an assessment to determine the conditions necessary for people to be able to move back home," Blinken said.

The official stressed that the charge of genocide is meritless.