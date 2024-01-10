Israel to intensify operation in Gaza

10 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will intensify its operations in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis region until Hamas leaders are found and the Israeli hostages are freed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.

Gallant briefed Blinken on the war developments and noted Israel’s “changes in combat tactics” in north Gaza, where the military has scaled back some of the fighting due to operational control.

He emphasized that operations in the region of Khan Younis will intensify and continue until Hamas leadership is detected, and Israeli hostages return home safely.

The defense minister also discussed regional tensions with Blinken and Iranian attacks via its proxies.

“An increase in the pressure placed on Iran is critical, and may prevent regional escalation in additional arenas,” Gallant said.

He said Israel’s top priority currently is to enable the return of residents to northern Israel, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified amid fears of a broader conflagration.