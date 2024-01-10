Azerbaijan to tame sun

10 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will build two solar power plants by the end of 2024, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

Such an agreement was reached following the visit of the United Arab Emirates President to Baku and the signing of a package of agreements on the development of green energy projects.

"We committed to strengthening our relationship even further in order to demonstrate our solidarity for a green world. We want to begin construction of two SPPs with a total capacity of 760 MW by the end of this year and one WPP with a capacity of 240 MW next year," Parviz Shahbazov said.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan and the UAE signed several documents in the field of energy. One of them, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of the UAE, envisages the establishment of a framework for investment cooperation, especially in transmission projects, grid development, and the exchange of technical expertise and experience in the energy sector.

The MoU includes exploring investment opportunities on the two GW onshore solar power, two GW wind power, and six GW offshore wind power projects, rooftop solar, green hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production, and green energy export projects.

Besides, a calendar of events (road map) has also been agreed upon for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a capacity of one GW on land in Azerbaijan in 2024-2027 (one wind farm and two solar power plants).

The Ministries of Finance of Azerbaijan and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation; the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE signed a protocol of intent.