10 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ammunition has been found in Khankendi, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the police found and seized 11 grenades, 17 automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, 10 rifles, 12 grenade igniters, 84 cartridge combs, two cartridge cases, 12 bayonet knives, 6,635 cartridges of different caliber, and other ammunition during actions carried out on January 9 in the territory of Khankendi city.