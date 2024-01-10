Azerbaijan accelerates construction of its part of Zangezur corridor

10 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is continuing the construction of roads and railways passing through the Zangezur corridor, which will connect its western regions with Nakhchivan.

The route will serve as a route for the middle corridor extending from China to Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus and Türkiye, Anadolu reported.

Azerbaijan began construction of roads and railways extending from its own territories to the Armenian border following the Second Karabakh War. On November 10, 2020, a declaration was signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

While construction of the railway and road in the Azerbaijani part of the Zangezur corridor is progressing rapidly, Armenia has not taken any steps on the project. In the absence of an agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijan is also working on alternative routes.

Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with the Iranian government for the construction of roads and railways connecting the country to Nakhchivan through Iran, as Iran’s territory lies nearby, south of the already proposed corridor.

According to agreements signed between the two countries, bridges for both roads and railways will be built over the Araz River, providing transportation to Nakhchivan via Iran.

If an agreement is reached with Yerevan, Azerbaijan will have two transportation alternatives to Nakhchivan, through either Armenia or Iran.