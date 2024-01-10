Chechnya to prepare schools, kindergartens for possible earthquake

10 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, the republic plans to open educational institutions that meet seismic resistance requirements.

Earthquake-resistant schools and kindergartens will be constructed in Chechnya this year. In addition, the authorities plan to commission doctors’ offices and cultural centers with the same characteristics, the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the republic informs.

“This year, we plan to put into operation 8 educational facilities: two schools and 6 kindergartens, built under the “Increasing the sustainability of residential buildings, basic facilities and life support systems in seismic regions of the Russian Federation” subprogram,”

– the press service of the regional administration informs.

The republican authorities note that new facilities will appear on the site of old ones, which cannot be restored and must be demolished due to their aging.