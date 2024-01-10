Tasting of Azerbaijani products available at VDNKh

10 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijan Pavilion, together with the Azerbaijan Import and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), is holding new series of local products tastings within the framework of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

Samples of products from the best manufacturers of dried fruits and sweets will be presented in the sales area of the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Guests will be able to enjoy traditional Azerbaijani tea, compotes from seasonal fruits, and taste organic wine from the famous vineyards of the western part of the city of Shemakha.

Visitors to the event will enjoy quizzes with prizes from the Azerbaijan pavilion.

The events will take place on January 13, 2024, at 14:00-16:00, in the Azerbaijan pavilion, admission free.