Most expensive 2023 Sochi tour amounted to 2.8 mln rubles

10 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza“

Sochi and Anapa were among the top five for the most expensive tour packages in Russia last year. For 11 days of vacation in Sochi, travelers paid almost 3 mln rubles.

Tour packages to Kuban are included in the list of leaders of the most expensive trips in 2023 in the Russian Federation.

In the top most expensive tours, Sochi is on the 2nd place. There, a group of five people rested for 11 days in a four-star hotel for 2.8 mln rubles, the Association of Tourist Operators of the Russian Federation informed.

First place on the list was taken by a tour to Siberia, which was purchased last year but will take place in the summer of 2024. A 12-day cruise along Siberian rivers cost the company of 11 people 6.5 mln rubles.