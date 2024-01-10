Paris undermines EU's mediation efforrts, Amirbekov says

10 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Representative of the Azerbaijani President Elchin Amirbekov said that France is excluded from the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

According to French newspaper L’Opinion that quotes Amirbekov as saying, the Azerbaijani official condemns the biased pro-Armenian policy of Paris, recalling the supply of weapons and equipment to Armenia, as well as active attempts to promote an anti-Azerbaijani resolution in the UN Security Council.

Amirbekov emphasized that by its actions, France is undermining European Union’s role in mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.