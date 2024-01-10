850 trucks stuck at Upper Lars

10 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza“

A traffic jam of 850 trucks formed on the Georgian Military Road. Due to bad weather, the road has been closed to heavy vehicles since January 8.

A traffic jam of 850 trucks formed on the Georgian Military Road, 550 of them are parked, and 300 are lined up on the highway, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia informs.

According to the ministry, there are no passenger cars among those waiting for passage. Over 400 cars are in the electronic queue of the Republic Traffic Management Center. Some of them have been waiting for passage since yesterday.

The Trans-Caucasus Highway was opened on January 9 to all vehicles, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs. Traffic has been resumed on the Buron – Northern Portal section of the Roksky Tunnel in both directions.