Baku to open border with Armenia after opening of Zangezur corridor, Ilham Aliyev says

10 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilham Aliyev named the conditions for opening the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He said that this will happen after the Zangezur corridor opens.

In an interview with local TV channels, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, when exactly the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be opened.

He noted that this will happen only after the Zangezur corridor opens.

"If the route I mentioned (Zangezur corridor) is not opened, then we do not intend to open the border with Armenia in any other place,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stated that people and cargo going to Nakhchivan through Armenia should pass through without checks. He added that if this does not happen, Armenia will remain a dead end forever.