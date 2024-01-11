French resort refutes reports of Natavan statue demolition

11 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Director on Attractiveness of the mayor’s office of the French city of Evian-les-Bains Christelle Auclere said they have no intention of dismantling statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan, AzerTAc reported.

"As you know, the statue of Khurshidban Natavan has been vandalized. It was doused with red liquid and its nose was broken. The service responsible for this area of the city covered the monument to protect it. We never had any intention of dismantling this statue or getting rid of it. The issue of dismantling the statue has never been a matter of discussion," Christelle Auclere said.

The statue of prominent Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, was opened in France in 2017, but the statue was vandalized in December of last year.