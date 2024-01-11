Islam Makhachev reveals his next opponent

11 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against U.S. fighter Justin Gaethje on June 8, the Russian fighter announced.

UFC chief Dana White stated earlier that Makhachev would face the winner of the upcoming bout between Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Russia’s Arman Tsarukyan.

"It will be Gaethje on June 8. In November it will be either Oliveira or Tsarukyan and in February [2025] someone else," Makhachev said.

Makhachev, 32, boasts a record of 25 wins and one defeat. His most recent bout was against Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski. On October 21, Makhachev and Volkanovski squared off in the octagon at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian defended his championship belt, defeating Volkanovski with a knockout in the opening round.