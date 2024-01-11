Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack U.S. ship

11 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked an American ship in the Red Sea on January 10, the movement's spokesman said.

"With the help of the Almighty, the naval forces, missile forces and unmanned aircraft of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a joint military operation using a large number of ballistic and anti-ship missiles, drones, striking an American ship that was providing support to the ships of Israel," the spokesman said.

According to hinm the operation was the "first response" to the U.S. attack against Houthi naval forces on December 31.