Azerbaijan entering new historical era

11 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new era of Azerbaijan's modern history began after September 20, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels.

He noted that the new tasks facing Azerbaijan today are the tasks of the new era, but the key task was resolved a few months ago by fully restoring the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"The events of September, of course, should not be taken out of the overall context. In other words, the path we followed until September was a consistent path, a goal-oriented path, the right path. From the point of view of the processes unfolding in our country at the political or military level, this event was the exclamation mark, as it were, of all the work we had done. Today, we are entering 2024 as a nation that has fully restored its sovereignty. I believe that the new era of our modern history began exactly after September 20," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state spoke about the recent historical moments of raising the flag in Khojaly and Khankendi.

"When I raised the flag in Khojaly, I thought to myself – today we can say with complete certainty that the blood of Khojaly victims did not remain unavenged. The raising of the flag in Khojaly was therefore more emotional. I can say that quite frankly. And raising the flag in Khankendi was about complete restoration of justice and the final point in our Victory," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of atate stressed that these are historic moments and the people are all happy to live in this era, to be witnessing it: all categories of population brought this Victory closer with their hard work. He noted that it had become a nationwide issue, a nationwide movement, and despite the efforts of many of our international partners, this topic was not forgotten for 30 years.

"This historic Victory will remain forever in the history of the people and state of Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

He added that the transition from one era to another in the history of Azerbaijan is marked by the presidential elections, which will take place in February.

The President recalled that it was decided to hold early elections after the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty: they will mark the end of the previous era concluded in September 2023, which was an epochal event.