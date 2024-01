11 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani army took 59th place in the Global Firepower's World Military Strength Ranking for 2024.

The United States ranks first on the list. Other countries in the top ten are Russia, China, India, South Korea, the UK, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan and Italy.

The French Army finished 11th out of 145 countries. The Armenian army is ranked 102nd.

According to the ranking, Bhutan has the world's weakest army.