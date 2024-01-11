Armenia could continue to be at impasse in South Caucasus

11 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

If Yerevan does not fulfill the Tripartite Statement of November 9-10, 2020 on the Zangezur Corridor, Armenia could continue to be at impasse in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels.

"I have already said and I want to say it again: cargoes, citizens and vehicles going from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan should pass there freely without undergoing any inspection and customs clearance," Ilham Aliyev said.

At the same time, the president noted that as for cargo moving from other countries, for example, from Central Asia to Türkiye through the territory of Armenia or even cargo sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye all customs duties should be paid.

The head of state touched upon such an important issue as the security of the Zangezur corridor. He clarified that he had repeatedly informed Yerevan that Armenia's guarantees are not sufficient for Baku.

"The statement of November 10 indicated that Russian border guards would provide security and control in the 42-43km area, and this obligation must be fulfilled. Armenia wants to shy away from this now. However, this is not logical either. Russian border guards are at the airport of Yerevan in Armenia, at the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Türkiye border. Why can they be deployed there, but not here? It is simply an excuse for not opening this road," Ilham Aliyev said.

The president recalled that Azerbaijan has been waiting for three years for the Zangezur corridor to be opened. At the same time, false accusations were spread, including by France, that Baku is planning to use force to open that road, that is, it would attack Armenia. The head of state pointed out that these rumors are absurd and unfounded; because it is actually impossible to hide such preparations.

"We simply waited for three years, and when we saw that it was not working, we had no choice. We need to connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan by a short route, and as you know, an agreement has already been reached with Iran. Not only an agreement, but a groundbreaking ceremony has already been held. The construction of the first bridge in the direction of Aghband has already started and a second bridge is planned in the direction of Ordubad. We will probably start it this year," Ilham Aliyev said.

And now, as the Azerbaijani leader noted, Armenia continues to be at an impass, blaming Azerbaijan for choosing another route. He said if Yerevan creates conditions for the Zangezur corridor to pass through the territory of Armenia, to pass through the territory of Mehri, under Baku's conditions, there will be no need for another route.

The head of state said that Armenia proposed route from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan is completely useless and it will not be possible to use that route throughout the year, because the weather conditions and natural terrain there are very harsh. The most appropriate option is through the Mehri area, back in Soviet times, a railway passed through it, and a highway was being built there as well.