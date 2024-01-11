Erdogan: Turkey strengthening its position on “global chessboard”

11 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye defends its national interest in both diplomacy and military fields, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Almost everyone acknowledges this fact; Türkiye is consolidating its effective position as a playmaking actor on the global chessboard day by day," Erdogan said.

According to him, the Turkish intelligence agency gave a very clear response to those threatening Türkiye.

The Turkish leader also hailed intelligence’s recent work, saying precision operations in Syria and Iraq by the MIT cornered leadership of the PKK terrorist group.