Does U.S. lift sanctions against Russian oil?

11 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States resumed importing Russian oil last October for the first time since March 2022. The interruption in the supply of energy resources was one and a half years.

The U.S. resumed imports of Russian oil in autumn as $2.7 million worth of oil was imported in October and another $750,000 worth in November, according to energy statistics data released by the U.S.

In October last year, the U.S. purchased 36.800 barrels of Russian oil ($2.7 mln). In November, the purchase volume amounted to 9.900 barrels of oil ($750,000).



At the same time, one barrel of Russian oil in October cost the buyer $74, in November - $ 76, which is significantly higher than the price ceiling set by the G7 countries - $60 per barrel.