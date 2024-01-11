COP29 to help Azerbaijan in developing tourism

11 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan opens great options for tourism growth in the country, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Goydeniz Gahramanov said at the forum of tourism industry subjects in Baku.

"Azerbaijan has managed to expand its ties with the countries of the world even more. The Association of Travel Agencies, we must be ready for COP29, and ensure that tourists return to their countries with positive thoughts," Goydeniz Gahramanov said.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).