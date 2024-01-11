Seven new pedestrian zones to appear in Almaty

11 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Having conducted a comprehensive analysis of urban infrastructure, the authorities of the southern capital of Kazakhstan, Almaty, decided to transform a number of urban areas, reconstructing them and making them pedestrian ones, the Department of Architecture and Urban planning reported.

"The reorganization of residential and civil structures and pedestrian and transport connections of seven streets is planned for 2024",

Almaty City Hall said.

New pedestrian and transport zones will appear on seven city streets, which will organize leisure time for the population and significantly improve the city ecology. The technical specifications for new park and pedestrian zones are being formed now, the City Hall added.