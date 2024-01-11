Iran seizes US tanker in Gulf of Oman

11 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, the Iranian Navy detained a US oil tanker, which was in the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea (separated from the Persian Gulf by the Strait of Hormuz). Tasnim reported on the incident.

According to the agency, the detention was carried out by court order. The statement did not provide any other details.

Let us remind you that the Yemeni Houthis attacked a US ship that was in the Red Sea the day before. They used various missiles as well as UAVs. The movement explained the attacks. The attack was carried out in response to US military strikes against the Houthi navy.