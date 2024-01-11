Plane from Moscow to Tbilisi delayed for four hours due to fog

11 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flight from the Russian capital to Tbilisi could not land on time due to poor visibility. As a result, Georgian Airways' aircraft landed at the Tbilisi air harbor with a four-hour delay. This information was released by the press service of Tbilisi's airport.

It is noted that the plane departing from Vnukovo was supposed to land at 9:50 local time. It landed at 14:00 instead.

Earlier it was reported that the plane would be redirected to Kutaisi airport. As a result, the flight still managed to land in Tbilisi.

It is noted that three international flights still had to be canceled and they had to return to the airport of departure.

Now the Tbilisi air harbor is operating normally.