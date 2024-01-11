Jewish religious center to appear in Azerbaijan

11 Jan. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Jewish cultural center will appear in Baku. This was announced by the Chairman of the religious community of Mountain Jews, Milikh Yevdayev.

"The Jewish religious and cultural center is also being built by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. This is what our Azerbaijan is like!",

Milikh Yevdayev said.

According to him, the opening of the center will be a significant event for the entire Jewish community of Azerbaijan. Yevdayev also recalled that two synagogues were opened in the Azerbaijani capital in 2003 and 2012.

In conclusion, he emphasized that the construction of a Jewish religious and cultural center would further enrich the environment of Azerbaijani multiculturalism.