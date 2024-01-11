US imposes sanctions against general director of Russian airline

11 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Department of the Treasury has published a document according to which sanctions against the Russian Federation are being expanded.

The Head of the subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense, the 224th Flight Detachment airline, Vladimir Mikheychik, was included in the sanctions list. Restrictions were also imposed on two companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex and three aircraft - Il-76MD, An-124 and Il-76 - associated with Russian military transport aviation.

Let us note that the company "224th Flight Detachment" is engaged in the transportation of goods and has existed for 40 years.