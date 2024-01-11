Georgian Foreign Ministry summons Danish Ambassador after words about Ivanishvili

11 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Danish Ambassador has been summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Georgian media write about this.

Earlier, in an interview with the Danish press Toft Sørensen stated that the founder of Georgian Dream made his fortune in Russia in the 1990s. The ruling party reacted to this statement. In particular, it called these words about Bidzina Ivanishvili irresponsible.

Let us remember that at the end of last year a congress of "Georgian Dream" took place. There the billionaire was elected honorary chairman of the party. Thus, he returns to politics after a three-year break.