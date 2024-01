11 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran confirmed information that appeared earlier in the media about the detention of a US tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

"The tanker is heading towards the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran now",

Iranian Navy Command said.

It was also said that the ship was confiscated by court order. The Navy clarified that this was a response to the fact that the USA stole Iranian oil last year.

​