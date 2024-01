12 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Astrakhan region, all restrictions on traffic on the Caspian highway have been lifted. This was reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"Temporary traffic restrictions on a section of the R-22 highway were lifted at 22:00 Moscow time",

the press service of the department said.

Earlier, one section of the highway was temporarily inaccessible due to snow and rain.