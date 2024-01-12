Cancer rates rise among young people

12 Jan. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Wall Street Journal, citing a study in the journal BMJ Oncology, reported that young people are becoming more likely to be diagnosed with cancer. Thus, in the United States, over 20 years, the number of people under the age of 50 being diagnosed with the disease has increased by almost 13%.

The newspaper writes that the number of cancer cases is growing. The WSJ quotes Dr. Andrea Cercek. The doctor said that "patients are getting younger".

"Perhaps it’s a change in the environment, in our food, in our medicines",

Andrea Cherchek said.

Meanwhile, some experts say that a person's lifestyle is not a fundamental factor, but it certainly affects the risk of the disease.

At the same time, the publication cannot explain the reason for the increase in the level of oncology diagnosis among young people.