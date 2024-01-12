Kaliningrad launches first ski resort

12 Jan. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first ski resort will open in the Kaliningrad region this weekend.

The Gorka sports and tourism complex will start working on January 13.

"Two slopes will be open for guests. The slopes' snow cover is more than 2 meters, and the length of the largest slope exceeds 330 meters",

the press service said.

In the coming weekend, vacationers will be able to hit the slopes during daylight hours on skis, snowboards, and snow tubes. Equipment can be rented. There will be a children's elevator.

By the end of January, a rope tow will be launched at the resort, a restaurant and a small hotel will open.

The Gorka complex is located 115 km from Kaliningrad. It's in the nearest large city Chernyakhovsk, which is 1.5-2 hours by car. The resort is located inside the region.