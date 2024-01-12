US may attack Yemen again

12 Jan. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Axios newspaper, citing sources, reported on possible new US airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

The publication notes that Washington expects the Houthis to respond, although it does not seek escalation in the region. However, the United States is ready to launch new strikes if necessary.

US airstrikes in Yemen

The US and UK air forces attacked Houthi targets in Yemen at night. The airstrikes were a response to numerous attacks on ships in the Red Sea. London and Washington said the strikes were "defensive in nature".