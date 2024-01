12 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, during trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the European currency has fallen to its lowest level since December 13.

The euro exchange rate fell to 96.97 rubles. These figures were registered at 09.50.

A depreciation was evident at the opening of trading. The euro was traded at 97.14 rubles, having lost two kopecks since yesterday.