How many tons of Kazakh oil did Germany receive?

12 Jan. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, the KazTransOil company exported 993 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, the press service of the operator reports.

Transportation was carried out through the trunk pipeline system of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point.

The company also noted that in accordance with the transportation schedule, KazTransOil will supply 100 thousand tons of its oil to Germany this January.

In addition to this, as the operator added, Kazakhstan intended to export up to 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany this year through the trunk oil pipelines system.