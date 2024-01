12 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Moscow Exchange, the dollar exchange rate has dropped to 88 rubles today.

At the trading, the currency fell to 87.98 rubles. This rate was at 11.40 Moscow time. Since morning, the dollar has dropped by more than 60 kopecks.

The last time, the dollar fell to this level was on November 23.

Today, the euro also shows minimum values at the trading. The last time, the euro had such a level was on December 13.