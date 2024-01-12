Hamas condemns US and UK attack on Yemen

12 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said that the attack by the British and US armed forces on areas of Yemen where the local army is located is a provocation against all Palestinians.

"This aggression indicates the decision to expand the conflict zone beyond the Gaza Strip",

Sami Abu Zuhri said.

The representative of the radical organization emphasized that both the Houthis and Hamas would strike in response to Western aggression.

He further emphasized that Hamas condemned the attacks of the West on Yemen and called on Washington and London to reconsider their colonial policies with respect to Arab countries.