12 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia has been relieved of his post. This was reported by the press service of the President of the Republic.

"To relieve Armen Abazyan from the post of Director of the National Security Service",

the decree of President Vahagn Khachatryan stated.

The reasons for the resignation are currently unknown.

Let us remind you that Abazyan has served as Head of the National Security Service since November 2020.