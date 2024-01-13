Session on expropriation of Azerbaijan's resources by Armenia held in The Hague

13 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first procedural meeting in the inter-State arbitration brought by Azerbaijan against Armenia under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) has taken place at the headquarters of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.



The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan commenced the arbitration proceedings on February 27, 2023, seeking redress for Armenia’s breaches of multiple provisions of the ECT and principles of international law. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s notice of arbitration explained that Armenia breached its international obligations by refusing to recognize and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over the energy resources located in the Karabagh region, Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory that Armenia illegally occupied for nearly 30 years.

"Throughout the illegal occupation, Armenia wrongfully excluded Azerbaijan from accessing its energy resources, expropriated those resources for its own use and benefit, and deprived Azerbaijan of the opportunity to develop them. Azerbaijan was also prevented from harnessing the abundant hydropower, wind, and solar energy resources in the Karabagh region," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The arbitration was initiated pursuant to the ECT after the failure of several rounds of diplomatic negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve a satisfactory resolution of the dispute.