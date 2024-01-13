Moscow describes Yerevan’s statements on peacekeepers as attempt to fudge facts

13 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow considers Armenian politicians' accusations against Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh destructive and regards them as attempts to falsify facts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We can see these statements; we consider them destructive. They do not correspond to reality," Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that such statements by Armenia are attempts to "fudge the facts for the sake of shirking responsibility."

Meanwhile, Zakharova pointed out how strange it was that such statements continue to be made, because Russia and Armenia have established a very trusting, dense dialogue.

The spokesperson recounted that Moscow had repeatedly stated its position.