Erdogan accuses West of trying to turn Red Sea into 'sea of blood'

13 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the U.S. and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a disproportionate use of force and accused the two countries of trying to turn the Red Sea into a "sea of blood".

Asked by reporters about the overnight air and sea strikes by U.S. and British forces across Yemen in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping, the Turkish president said these were not proportionate.