General Hikmet Mirzayev appointed Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister

13 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commander of the Special Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev has been appointed Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Ground Forces of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, as of January 11, 2024, he has been appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Ground Forces.

Before this appointment, 56-year-old Hikmet Mirzayev commanded the Special Forces. During the 44-day Patriotic War, he was awarded the rank of lieutenant general and later honored with the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War."