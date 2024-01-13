РУС ENG

Georgia to purchase Polish anti-aircraft missile systems

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's Deputy Defence Minister Giorgi Khaindrava and a representative of the Polish company MESKO S.A signed a deal on purchase of an anti-aircraft missile complex from the producer.

According to the Georgian Defence Ministry, the deal was signed as part of its development programme for the Georgian Defence Forces.

The body said the meeting also discussed the importance of introducing modern, NATO-standard weapons in the country to help strengthen its defence capabilities.

The parties also reviewed cooperation plans between the Ministry and the company.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
