Russia's annual inflation slows down to 7.42%

13 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Annual inflation in Russia in December 2023 slowed down to 7.42% compared to 7.48% in November. In monthly terms, consumer prices increased by 0.73%, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

According to statistics, food prices in December rose by 1.49% compared to November and increased by 8.16% in annual terms. Prices for non-food items rose in price by 0.42% month-on-month and by 5.96% compared to December 2022. The price of services increased by 0.1% compared to November and by 8.33% in annual terms.

An increase in prices in December last year was noted for certain types of fruits and vegetables, including cucumbers - by 40.4%, grapes - by 8.2%, fresh mushrooms - by 7.6%, garlic - by 7%, tomatoes - by 5.5%, cabbage - by 4.8%, beets - by 3.4%, apples - by 3.1%, onions - by 3%, carrots - by 2.8%.

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. consumer inflation in Russia amounted in late December 2023 to 7.42% in annual terms against December 2022.

In the foods sector, the rise in prices slowed down to 1.49% with the decline in price growth rates for foods, except vegetables and fruits, while the prices for fruits and vegetables changed by 6.08%. In the non-food sector, inflation decelerated to 0.42%.