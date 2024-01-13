Russia’s Ural Airlines resuming Russia-Uzbekistan flights

Russia’s Ural Airlines is resuming regular flights between Russia and Uzbekistan.
The first passenger flight is scheduled for January 13, 2024, Uzbekistan Airports' press service reported.
- Yekaterinburg-Samarkand flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Moscow-Namangan flights will be operated on Mondays and Saturdays.
- Moscow-Tashkent flights will be operated on a daily basis from Monday to Sunday.
- Moscow-Qarshi flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
- Samara-Urgench flights will be operated on Thursdays.
The air carrier plans to operate flights to five destinations using Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.