Russia’s Ural Airlines resuming Russia-Uzbekistan flights

13 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Ural Airlines is resuming regular flights between Russia and Uzbekistan.

The first passenger flight is scheduled for January 13, 2024, Uzbekistan Airports' press service reported.

Yekaterinburg-Samarkand flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Moscow-Namangan flights will be operated on Mondays and Saturdays.

Moscow-Tashkent flights will be operated on a daily basis from Monday to Sunday.

Moscow-Qarshi flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Samara-Urgench flights will be operated on Thursdays.

The air carrier plans to operate flights to five destinations using Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.