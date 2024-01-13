Azerbaijan offers condolences to Türkiye following deaths of servicemen

13 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov, sent his condolences to Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yashar Güler following the deaths and injuries of servicemen.

"I was extremely saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of Turkish Armed Forces military personnel as a result of a treacherous attack by members of a terrorist organization in the area of the Penche-Kilit anti-terrorist operation on January 12 of this year. Your pain is ours. We absolutely denounce all types of terrorism," Hasanov said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has also expressed condolences to Türkiye on its social media page.

Earlier, nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a shooting attack opened by members of a terrorist organization in the Penche Kilit anti-terrorist operation area in northern Iraq.