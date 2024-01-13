Iran constructing new missiles

13 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two types of missiles have been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said.

According to the general, the missiles' construction has been completed in the Army Ground Force, they will be unveiled soon.

He added that new missile sections and drone platoons will be stationed at the Iranian borders.

"The deployment of troops is for reinforcing the intelligence dominance, the readiness of the forces, as well as their mastery and familiarity with the geography of the country's borders," Heidari said.

According to the general, 11 combat and mobile brigades are stationed at borders to maintain sustainable security and improve the readiness of the units.