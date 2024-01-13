Gazprom increases gas supplies to China

13 Jan. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Once again, Gazprom breaks the record for gas exports to China. In a year, the company plans to reach a supply volume of 38 bln cubic meters of fuel per year.

The Russian company Gazprom announced that it has reached another record level for gas supplies to China.

Previous records were set on January 2 and 3.

“Delivery through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline once again exceeded the company’s daily contractual obligations,”

- Gazprom informs.

It is planned that in a year, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will supply 38 bln cubic meters of fuel throughout the year.

Taking into account the transit flow through Mongolia, Russia will increase gas supplies to China to almost 100 bln cubic meters per year in the coming years.