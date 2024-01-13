Presidential elections in Azerbaijan enter new stage

13 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan dedicated to the presidential elections was held today in Baku. At the meeting, the date of the election campaign was announced.

Presidential candidates in Azerbaijan will be able to begin election campaigning on Monday, commission chairman Mazahir Panakhov said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission.

According to the official, campaigning will be possible until 8.00, February 6, when the “day of silence” begins.

He announced when the Central Election Commission will publish the list of candidates who have registered to participate in the elections of the head of state. Their names will be known by January 18, Panakhov explained.

In addition, at today’s meeting, a commission for drawing lots was created: it will distribute free airtime and select the time and place of the draw.

When will the presidential elections in Azerbaijan take place?

The early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. Initially, they were supposed to take place in 2025.

Ilham Aliyev on early elections

In an interview on January 10, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev explained why he decided to hold the early elections. The head of state explained that in September 2023, when Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country achieved its previously set goals, thus ending one and starting another era. This election marks the transition.