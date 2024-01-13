New batch of Azerbaijani eggs arrives in Russia

13 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Rosselkhoznadzor video screenshot

A new batch of Azerbaijani eggs has arrived in the Russian Federation, Rosselkhoznadzor informs. The agency published a video and told how many eggs were brought from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Over 300,000 eggs from Azerbaijan arrived in Russia today, Rosselkhoznadzor reports.

The department explained that the product arrived through the Yarag-Kazmalyar border checkpoint in Dagestan.

Azerbaijani suppliers sent over 18 tons of eggs, or more precisely, 306,000 pieces. The eggs will be sold in the Russian Federation.

At the temporary storage warehouse, specialists took samples: they will be used to check the quality and safety of imported chicken eggs.

In total, to date, Russia has received 1.8 mln eggs produced in Azerbaijan.