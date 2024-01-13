Pashinyan ready to provide communication with Nakhchivan on Iran’s terms

13 Jan. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia expressed his readiness to open land communication between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia, however, according to Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan can only do this on the same conditions that were agreed upon with Tehran.

At a meeting with the initiative group of the ruling Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan also proposed that Baku create a mechanism for mutual arms control.

In addition, the Armenian prime minister touched upon the issue of enclaves. He stated that there should be no occupied lands between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Earlier, the topic of enclaves was raised by the President of Azerbaijan. In an interview with TV channels, Ilham Aliyev said that at the moment, eight Azerbaijani villages are occupied by Armenia, and among them there are enclave and non-enclave ones. The head of state emphasized that Yerevan must unconditionally return four non-enclave villages to Baku.

Speaking about enclave villages, Ilham Aliyev clarified that there is one enclave Armenian village on the territory of Azerbaijan, and indicated that a special expert group should be formed for enclave villages, and all enclaves should be returned.